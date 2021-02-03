Akufo-Addo must step down on health grounds in 2023 for Bawumia to continue - Ephson

Ben Ephson is a pollster

Pollster Ben Ephson has indicated that the only way to build consensus on who succeeds Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party in 2024 is for Akufo-Addo to step down a year to end his second term.

According to him, there is no way the supporters of the two leading contenders Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten will be willing to support the NPP in the main election.



“There is only one possibility for consensus-building on a decision on who replaces Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The President has to step down for health reasons for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be sworn in as a President. Then Bawumia will pick Alan Kyeremanten as his Vice. I think Alan Kyeremanten will then support Bawumia during the party’s primaries," he said.

He also said that apart from this, the NPP will have a challenge if there is an open contest especially between John Alan Kyeremanten and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“Ashantis will not vote if Bawumia wins the primaries. Also, if Kyeremanten wins, the people of the North will also not vote. They will trigger the perception that NPP uses the North and dump them like they did to Alhaji Aliu Mahama,” he said on Accra-based Angel FM.