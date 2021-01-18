Akufo-Addo names Adumua-Bossman and Aliu as Deputy Chiefs of Staff as Frema stays - Report

Fawaz Aliu has been named Deputy Chief of Staff

Reports reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that the President of Ghana intends to maintain Frema Opare as his Chief of Staff for the second term.

The President is said to have been impressed by the work of the Chief of Staff who has of stopped working after the December 7 elections.



However, the President has settled on two others for the Deputy Chief of Staff role at the Presidency as the two Deputies are currently occupying Parliamentary seats for the New Patriotic Party.



According to reports, the President has settled on Fawaz Aliu as one of the Deputy Chiefs of Staffs in his second term as President.



Fawaz Aliu is said to be a young but experienced diplomat from Dagbon.

Currently, he serves as the focal point for coordinating the President’s foreign relations engagements. He also assists the Secretary to the President in managing the president’s secretariat.



Also, the President is said to have settled on one Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman as one of the Deputy Chiefs of Staff.



Adumua-Bossman worked as the director of the impact assessment unit in the Office of the President from 2018 to 2020.



He was also the director for planning and implementation with the National Security unit from 2017 to 2018.