Akufo-Addo needs four more years to protect the life-changing policies – Asenso-Boakye

Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye

Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) needs four more years to protect the life-changing programmes and policies of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said another term in office for President Akufo-Addo will result in Ghana consolidating the gains made so far with the local economy.



Asenso-Boakye said these on Sunday, November 22 when he led a team of NPP members to some churches to preach the messages of the party ahead of the December 7 elections.



“We continued the engagement with the church with visits to Ohwim Catholic Church, Ohwim Assemblies of God Church, Ohwim Pentecost Church, and Bronikrom Presbyterian Church,” he said.

He added: “The message is simple; we need another Four more years; not only to do more for Ghanaians but also to nurture and protect the life-changing programmes and policies implemented by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. #FourMoreToDoMoreForYour #AsensoBoakye4Bantama #VoteNumber1.”



