Akufo-Addo needs full mental focus, stop distracting him – Citizen Kofi charges ‘ambitious’ ministers

Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah, known popularly as Citizen Kofi, has chastised ministers with presidential ambitions.

According to Citizen Kofi, an Economist, being president of a country such as Ghana requires full mental focus.



The race over who succeeds Akufo-Addo as the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections has intensified. Posters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen as well as other ministers of state have emerged, with political analysts stating that the contest is a two-horse race between Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen.



Commenting on the issue on his official Twitter timeline, Dr Amoah wrote: “The jostling for who replaces President Akufo Addo is detracting. President Akufo-Addo may do a President Kufuor and ask those actively aspiring candidates to leave his cabinet and be replaced with others with undivided attention. State business requires full mental focus and action to get progress.”

The Business mogul also urged Ghanaians to give the President a chance, noting that democracy requires winners and losers to unite after an election for progress to be possible.



Citizen Kofi wrote further, “Give Akufo-Addo a chance. All didn’t vote for him but here is the thing, we’re all citizens of Ghana passionate about progress. Democracy requires winners and losers to unite after an election for progress to be possible. Let’s replace the 4-year cycle of hate and unite4progress.”