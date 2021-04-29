Akufo-Addo needs our prayers and support - Adomako Baafi

NPP communication team member, Adomako Baafi

A member of the communication team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adomako Baafi has attributed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's inability to accomplish all his promises to Ghanaians to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, many Ghanaians who are complaining about the hardships in the country are forgetting that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has made many giant countries like the United States of America (USA) and the UK struggling to get back on their feet.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Adomako Baafi maintained that the Covid-19 remains the headache of President Akufo-Addo and the nation, making it impossible for the President to accomplish his promises to Ghanaians.



He added that President Akufo-Addo needs the support and prayers of everyone in the country to succeed as he is working hard to turn things around for the betterment of every citizen.



"If we all support the President in prayers, we will all succeed. The headache of the President and the nation which many Ghanaians are forgetting is the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the reason why all the promises of the President from the first 4 years and the beginning of the second term are not being realized or dragging their feet," he indicated.

He mentioned that President Akufo-Addo in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic even though has not been able to accomplish all his promises, did not stop the majority of the road constructions he started; thus, the President did not stop most of the school feeding programs as well as the Free SHS policy.



He stressed that President Akufo-Addo did not stop the salaries of workers in the midst of the Covid-19 as other African countries like the Gambia had to slash the salaries of workers in half due to the Covid-19.



He, therefore, pleaded with Ghanaians to understand that in as much as President Akufo-Addo would have wished to see the country progress more than this in the face of the Covid-19, it is prudent to accept that people don't get what they wish for all the time in the journey of life.



"We can bear witness to the fact that for the first time since 1960, UK debt to GDP has reached 97.7 percent; it has never happened before and our debt to GDP is 76 percent . . . if great nations like America have to go for 1.8 trillion to cushion its economy and UK's debt to GDP has reached 97.7 percent, I will plead with Ghanaians in all humility to consider this crisis in the world and know that the President is doing his best," he pleaded.