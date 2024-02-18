Akufo-Addo no longer sees Bawumia's opinion as credible to implement - Sam George

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said that the president no longer trusts Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's opinion or judgements and has ignored his advice on several issues.

He said this shows that the vice president, who was touted as an economic expert and a digital innovator, has lost his credibility and relevance in the government.



Speaking on Joy News’ News File, the Ningo-Prampram MP said Dr. Bawumia's recent promise to reduce the number of ministers to 50 if he becomes the president in 2025, is a sign of desperation and hypocrisy, as he is part of a government that appointed over 126 ministers in its first term, and 86 ministers in its second term.



“... so he now tells us fifty ministers will work the magic raises a credibility deficit on his part. A bigger credibility is that the man who came to the government because of Ghana believed Nana Addo would rely on Bawumia’s advice. But we are now being told by Haruna that Bawumia cannot insist, he can only assist.



“We were told that he was coming to assist and now even in his assistant role, Nana Addo no longer has trust for Bawumia’s opinion. Nana Addo no longer takes Bawumia’s opinion as credible enough to give him a chance to implement. Nana Addo no longer trusts the decision of Bawumia, and in the past three weeks, we have seen enough evidence to tell the Ghanaian people that Dr. Bawumia is not a choice for Ghanaians,” he stated.



According to the Ningo-Prampram MP, the vice president is not the choice for Ghana, but the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is the best alternative.



“President Akufo-Addo outdoored Dr. Bawumia against the will of the stalwarts of the NPP based on one thing; his economic prowess and the fact that this was someone he trusted to be able to effect and govern with him to bring about the changes they promised us.

“There are people in the NPP and many democratic watchers who ascribed the 2016 victory of the NPP to Dr. Bawumia. The NPP as a political party has acknowledged that Dr. Bawumia’s effect and role in governance, policy issues, lectures, credibility and the way he was sold to Ghanaians, were a key factor in why Ghanaians believed Nana Addo should be given a chance, not because of Nana Addo himself. Many believed that Nana Addo was going to benefit from what Dr. Bawumia brought to the table. If Dr. Bawumia, in his great speech dubbed the Next Chapter, says that in his opinion the way to govern this country is with fifty ministers, it raises a credibility question on Dr. Bawumia because he is part of a government with about 126 ministers and we have not heard him speak openly on the number of ministers or distant himself from the number of ministers in the first term of their governance or with the 86 in the second term.



“... In fact, we have people who have ascribed their appointment to their relationship with 86 ministers to Dr. Bawumia. The word on the street is that Mohammed Amin Adam was made minster because he is Bawumia’s right-hand man who needs to work on the transition for them. So, you will realise that even among the 86, several persons are ministers because of their relation with Bawumia,” he explained.



