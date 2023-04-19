Akufo-Addo nominates new Krachi East MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated one Bernard Aboakoja Mensah as the Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Oti Region.

Contained in a statement signed by the Minister of Local Government, Mr Dan Botwe said Mr Mensah’s nomination is subject to a confirmation process to be conducted by the Regional Electoral Commission.



The nominee when confirmed will replace late Francis Kofi Okesu who died in September 2022.

