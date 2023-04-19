0
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo nominates new Krachi East MCE

Akufo Addo Choice President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: angelonline.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated one Bernard Aboakoja Mensah as the Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Oti Region.

Contained in a statement signed by the Minister of Local Government, Mr Dan Botwe said Mr Mensah’s nomination is subject to a confirmation process to be conducted by the Regional Electoral Commission.

The nominee when confirmed will replace late Francis Kofi Okesu who died in September 2022.

See full statement below:

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Related Articles: