Akufo-Addo nominees who failed in 1st term will not appear before vetting – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye is of the belief that Akufo-Addo’s ministers who failed woefully in the first term will not appear for vetting.

According to him, such people do not deserve to occupy public office and therefore will not even appear before the Appointments Committee for them to be vetted and disapproved.



“We’ll make sure we bring out the people who will serve this country and not President Akufo-Addo. If I’m asked to give my objective opinion, some of the people who have been nominated should go back to Akufo-Addo and tell him ‘boss, I’m grateful you’ve nominated me but I think if I assess myself in the 4 years you gave me the opportunity to serve, I don’t deserve to serve again".



He continued that, “I wouldn’t mention names but if I were those people, I will reject the appointment and have my peace of mind because what is going to happen is that those people are going to go through a very thorough vetting and I wonder whether those people will get the nod from the committee”.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has started vetting nominees selected by President Akufo-Addo for ministerial positions.



The Committee has vetted a number of persons including the Education Minister-designate, Defence, National Security, Health among others.