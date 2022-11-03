Akufo-Addo not moving an inch, Mahama didn't resign amid hardships - Presidential staffer

John Mahama and Akufo-Addo

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer has explained why Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not resign over current economic challenges the country is facing.

He is of the view that just as former president John Dramani Mahama did not resign in the face of hardships during his tenure, "Akufo-Addo is not moving an inch!"



Calls for Akufo-Addo to resign has become topical with one of the major proponents being private legal practitioner, lawyer Martin Kpebu.



"Nana Akufo-Addo is NOT moving an inch! John Dramani Mahama did not resign from office when life became unbearable for Ghanaians, so much so, that Hajia Zenabu, a practicing Muslim resorted to pig farming to save her family," Buabeng tweeted on November 1, 2022.



The call by Kpebu and others for Akufo-Addo to resign is linked to the harsh economic conditions that have largely been blamed on mismanagement and issues of corruption.



In his most recent call for Akufo-Addo to resign, Kpebu said on JoyNews' 'The Probe' on October 30: "He has overstayed his welcome, so we are begging Mr. president, he should just resign. There’s a place for resignation. The constitution itself says so, that he can resign. He can.

"Once as a people we tell him that respectfully we think that he should resign…article 66 makes provision for his resignation so he resigns and let’s not forget, Lieutenant General Joseph Ankrah, he resigned over allegations concerning about GH₵6,000 at the time



“The constitution makes it clear so it’s not as if by all means we should run the course of 4 years. No. Once you have seen that this problem is beyond you, you are not able to get your head around it you just resign because it’s the same story for 6 years,” Kpebu opined.



Akufo-Addo in his October 30 address on the economy blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as causes for the country’s economic woes.



While admitting that the country was in crisis and rallying support for various government interventions to stem the tide, he said the situation was not peculiar to the country as many nations across the world were also experiencing difficulties.



“We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time.

“But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy,” he said.



