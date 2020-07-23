Politics

Akufo-Addo not sacking Hawa Koomson for fear of losing Awutu Senya seat – David Agbee

Minister for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Komsoon

The Executive Director of Ghana Institute of Governance and Security (GIGS) Mr. David Agbee says the inability of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire the Minister for Special Development Initiative, Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson is because he only thinks of winning elections and not to protect the law and citizens of the country.

“I do believe that President is not going to sack Hawa Koomson because the president is thinking about Ewutu Senya Constituency if Hawa Koomson is sacked,” Mr. David Agbee has said.



According to him, human beings are born with certain knowledge and a ‘certain conscience and so when one has conscience, he knows what is good and what is bad’.



“If you are caught in public as a minister of state displaying that kind of attitude, no one should tell you that you should be able to resign honorably”, Executive Director of Ghana Institute of GIGS Mr. David Agbee told GBC’s Behind the News program monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Madam Hawa Koomson who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ewutu Senya East and Minister of Special Development Initiative has admitted firing gunshot at registration centres in Kasoa in the Central Region.



This claim by the minister has been challenged by some individuals and groups as false.



While some security analysts think her action was needles, the minister insists it was in self-defense.

Hawa Koomson after the incident has still not been arrested by the police, but information reaching MyNewsGH.com indicates that, the Ghana Police Service rather visited her at her residence for questioning.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians are roasting the minister for her actions and calling for the President to sack her but the Majority in Parliament has said there is nothing wrong with the attitude Madam Koomson displayed.



Four men believed to be the bodyguards of Madam Hawa Koomson have however been arrested and charged before court but pleaded not guilty and were granted a bail of GHC 30,000 each with a surety.



They would present themselves to the Central Regional Police Command weekly.





