Akufo-Addo not the best example of a leader for the youth – Joseph Yammin

National Organizer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin

National Organizer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin has charged the youth of the country and elsewhere not to emulate the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as he is not a good one.

Speaking on Kumasi- based Ultimate FM with Julius Caesar Anadem monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the NDC leader berated the sitting president over what he terms bad governance and leadership style which has put the nation in a mess, the NDC is preparing to rescue Ghanaians from.



He reiterated that under no circumstances should the Ghanaian youth be made to study the time period Nana Addo was in power as the government statistics is not the standard of Ghana.



“Nana Addo’s name in the books is a recipe to corrupt the future generations, everything about him is negative, from corruption, family and friends’ government, destroying our economy, flying around and bathing on us in the air, there is nothing positive about Nana Addo’s administration.”

“His government took over the country with 120 billion Ghana cedis debt stock accumulation, then in 6 years he comes and move it to 600 billion cedis, if you get our kids to read about this, they will learn it and doing it thinking all is right, these kids are our future leaders, it's serious," he said.



“For me, it will be better in our history books for us not to have his records in 2017 – 2025. Can’t you see what is happening?” he quizzed.