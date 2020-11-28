Akufo-Addo not to blame for the failure to operationalise my former office - Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu with Nana Addo

Martin Amidu says President Nana Akufo-Addo was not to blame for the inefficiencies of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Amidu resigned as the Special Prosecutor on November 16, 2020, citing political interference and “traumatic experience” he had suffered when he conveyed in a 13-page letter the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the Agyapa Royalties Limited transactions.



According to Amidu, the process of the selection of the transaction advisor(s) disclosed a reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption activity including the potential for illicit financial flows and money laundering…"



President Akufo-Addo responded to Amidu’s accusations of political interference, describing it as shocking.

But in his latest 27-page response, Amidu said he was utterly shocked by the letter from the Presidency, saying that the content of the letter was “intended by the President to assassinate my character for simply exposing the true nature of off-shore Jersey incorporated Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions in my professional anti-corruption assessment report.”



That notwithstanding, he added: “I have never blamed the president for the failure to operationalize the Office of the Special Prosecutor. Presidents give instructions and they expect those responsible for carrying out those instructions to carry them out faithfully.”