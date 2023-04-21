2
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo now taxing everything, even 'cha cha' – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama1212121 John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the Akufo-Addo government is now on a taxation spree after promising to move the country from taxation to production.

The president recently assented to three newly passed tax bills passed by parliament on Friday, 31 March 2023.

The Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022; the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022 are meant to rake in GHS4 billion for the country annually.

Their passage was critical to getting the IMF board's approval to access the Fund's US$3 billion extended credit facility to bailout the economy.

Speaking to delegates in the Trobu constituency, as part of his tour in the Greater Accra Region, thr former president said taxation has become commonplace for this government which promised to produce more and tax less.

“Prices at the various supermarkets have skyrocketed; the government has reneged on its promise of moving away from taxation to production, to the extent that even betting is taxed", the former president observed.

"Almost everything is taxed now,” he bemoaned.

He blamed the economic crisis on the Akufo-Addo government's voracious appetite for borrowing.

“The country wouldn’t have been in this economic mess if the government had not engaged in excessive borrowing".

"We are now seeking for debt forgiveness from external creditors,” Mr Mahama said.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for
Why Akufo-Addo couldn't have been the lawyer of Mathias Alistair
$2.5 million worth of fuel condensates for TOR gone missing - NAPO
How a young man has used his bet winnings in 7 years
I no longer use NHIS card - Health Minister laments
NPP MP ‘deflates’ Sam George’s tough talk
How Hackman, Nana Addo, Alan, others paid delegates for votes
Why an Ablakwa photo on Bawumia’s Facebook page is gaining traction
Related Articles: