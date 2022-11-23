20
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo off to Qatar, set to meet Black Stars ahead of Portugal clash - Report

Akufo Addo Travel Ssed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra on Wednesday heading to Qatar where the 2022 FIFA World Cup is taking place.

According to a report by Latif Iddrisu on myjoyonline.com, Akufo-Addo is expected to arrrive in time to interact with the Black Stars team ahead of their first match at the tournament.

There has been no official communication of the president's travel and GhanaWeb checks with sources in government has yet to produce confirmations.

Black Stars vs. Selecao fixture

The Andre Ayew-led playing body will face off with their Portuguese opponents led by Cristiano Ronaldo at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium at 4pm local time.

Otto Addo's team wrapped up preparations for the tournament with a 2 - 0 win over Switzerland in their final friendly game.

The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana's campaign in Qatar starts with the Portugal game on November 24, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.

Center referee Ismail Elfath will be assisted on the sideline by Kyle Atkins and Corey Parker as assistants with Stéphanie Frappart from France as the fourth official.

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: