Akufo-Addo on 6-day working visit to Spain, France & UK

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday left Ghana on a six-day working visit to Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

At the joint invitation of the King of Spain, His Majesty Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso VI, and the King of Jordan, His Majesty Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein, President Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, 20th June 2023, participate in the Aqaba Process meeting of West Africa and the Sahel in Cordoba, Spain.



He will travel to Paris, France, at the invitation of the French President, H. E. Emmanuel Macron, to participate in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, to be held from 22nd to 23rd June, 2023 and proceed to the United Kingdom on 23d June, 2023 for a private visit.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Dr Kwaku Afriyie, and officials of the Presidency.



President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Saturday, 24th June, 2023 and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Afticle 60 (8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.