Akufo-Addo opens AstroTurf facility for UPSA

President Nana Akufo-Addo has opened an AstroTurf facility for the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA).

He also indicated, via a Facebook post, that he inspected ongoing work on the construction of two new ten-storey hostels.



He undertook these on Friday, 4 September 2020, as part of the government’s commitment to promoting sports in schools, adding that the provision of the required infrastructure in that regard is critical.



“Government, through the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is committed to promoting sports in our schools, and is fully supportive of corporate initiatives in this direction.

“The provision of the requisite infrastructure, to this end, is critical if our nation is to regain its pride of place in sports on the continent and the world,” he said.



