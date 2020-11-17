Akufo-Addo orders payment of Amidu’s held up salary

Tue, 17 Nov 2020 Source: Starr FM
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Chief of Staff to ensure that emolument and benefits due the resigned Special Prosecutor is paid.
The directive was contained in a letter acknowledging the President’s acceptance of Mr Amidu’s resignation as Special Prosecutor.
The Presidency also noted it will respond to the claims by Mr. Amidu in his resignation letter in due course.
Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor citing interference by President Akufo-Addo in his work.
