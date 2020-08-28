General News

Akufo-Addo, others join the pseudo-historical trend on Twitter

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo touting his achievements with the trend

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will face the Ghanaian electorates on December 7, 2020, to seek re-election for his second term in office.

But this will not stop him from hopping on a social media trend as part of his campaigning process, since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has forced him to impose a ban on big rallies and campaign this period.



The new trend causing relief and neutralizing the usual tension in the run-up to the December polls is the Pseudo-historical trend on some social media platforms.



With absolutely no intention to distort history, some social media users randomly pick old pictures and add humorous captions to set the tone for conversations.



Others just take a black and white version of their own pictures and add captions which precede with “the first man to…”, “first woman to…”, “meet the first…” and a few others.



The president, however, sees this as another campaign strategy to reach the Ghanaian youth on social media or perhaps his subtle style or ‘etching’ his achievements in the minds and hearts of Ghanaians.

In the president’s viral photo which captures an iconic moment during his swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2017, he captions it in a way which follows the tune of the trend.



However, it is not one to create humour, he is selling his achievements to Ghanaians. Thus, “Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the first president to bring Free SHS to Ghana, in the year 2017.” Another has the caption, “The first president to build 4 interchanges in Ghana simultaneously.”



Indeed, some people have said the president’s handlers are doing quite a remarkable work with his social media platforms.



Aside from the President, other celebrities have had their pictures widely circulated on various social media pages edited to suit the demands of the new trend.



These personalities include actress Moesha Buduong, Fella Makafui, Tracey Boakye, singer Wendy Shay and others.







