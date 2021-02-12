Akufo-Addo ought to be commended for sacking former PPA boss - Godfred Dame

Minister-designate for Justice, Godfred Dame

The Minister-designate for Justice, Godfred Dame has noted that no other board member of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) was implicated in the scandal that hit the office.

He said the Board was shocked when they got to know about the scandal involving Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the former as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last year terminated the appointment of Adjenim Boateng Adjei as Chief Executive Officer of PPA.



The termination of Adjenim Boateng Adjei’s appointment was after a report by the Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)was handed over to President Akufo-Addo.



The report discovered a conflict of interest against Mr Adjei.



An investigative piece titled ‘Contracts for Sale’ by investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni revealed some contracts authorized by the Authority to a company alleged to be owned by the PPA boss.



This led to the suspension of Mr Adjei after the Office of the Special Prosecutor and CHRAJ were tasked to look into the matter.

The findings of the Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal, concluded: “on the totality of the evidence, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and Board Member of the PPA.”



“Having satisfied himself of the fact that the recommendation made by CHRAJ is properly motivated and well-founded, the President has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Joseph Whittal and CHRAJ for the thorough and methodical manner in which the matter has been addressed,” portions of the statement signed by Communications Director at the President’s office, Eugene Arhin, read.



Reacting, the nominee said the termination of the appointment was in the interest of the nation.



He said the President had no other option than to sack the CEO because it was the best step.



He said the President ought to be commended for the swift manner in which he dealt with the matter.



The nominee indicated the Board of PPA were happy no other member was implicated because the scandal was only about the former CEO.