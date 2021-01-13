Akufo-Addo performed poorly in his first term due to failure of his ministers – KNUST lecturer

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performed abysmally in his first term in office due to the poor performance of his appointees, the Head of History and Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) Dr. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi, has said.

He explained that the expectations of the public from Mr Akufo-Addo’s government were not met, an indication that he performed badly.



Dr Adu-Gyamfi has, therefore, asked the President to be circumspect in the kind of persons he appoints to serve in his second administration.



Speaking in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on TV3’s New Day on Wednesday January 13, ahead of the impending ministerial appointments, Dr Adu-Gyamfi said “I support quota system because of the kind of machoism and all the concept we have. Look at what happened in parliament.



“So, I support quota system. I believe that, we have good, wonderful and experienced women who must be given opportunities in this government in the second term.

“The men and the boys have tried but I think that they did not do very well. You can see that they did not do well at all, that is why they have seen the kind of results they have seen.



“They should not tickle themselves, the performance of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the first term was quite abysmally because the expectation of the people were not met.”



He further asked the President to go beyond family and friends in the appointment.



“Secondly, it is important that he goes beyond friends, family, cronies and bootlickers and begin to look at individuals who have capacity and have spoken the truth in the private.”