Akufo-Addo prays for coronavirus-free, prosperous Ghana in 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is upbeat that Ghana would surmount the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic as she mitigates its impact on the economy in the New Year.

In a short interaction with the media on Friday, January 1, 2020, after he joined congregants of the Accra Ridge Church to usher in year 2021, he prayed that "we have a good year, that this disease is brought finally under control in our country, and we begin to rebuild our economy and secure the peace and stability of our nation...that is my wish for the people of Ghana."



The President was accompanied by his wife Rebecca, some senior government officials and family members to the service.



The watch-night service was marked with joyful songs of praise to God and thanksgiving for seeing the country through the difficulties the COVID-19 presented in 2020, and intercessory prayers for Ghana, the government, the legislature, Judiciary, the security services, and for all health workers and affiliates.



Prayers were also said for good counsel for President from his appointees, and for God to imbue him with the spirit of discernment, and for divine guidance to steer the affairs of the country successfully.



The congregants of the Church prayed also for God's protection and shield around the country, as the coronavirus pandemic continued its raging run around the world.



A minister of the Church, Reverend Andrew Odjawo, in an exhortation said God had been good to Ghana and indeed the people of Africa.

He noted that projections made that huge numbers of Africans would die from the COVID-19 disease did not materialise, saying, "Though many lost their lives, God has been gracious to us, and spared our country the wrath of the disease...and we should indeed be grateful to Him."



"We thank God for our country, and for the leadership in our country," he said.



Taking his sermon for the night from the second chapter of the book of Colossians, in which the Apostle Paul cautioned the Colossians against false teachings, Rev. Odjawo warned of the danger of spiritual deceit in the Church.



He said the body of Christ was now abounding with "con artists" who "swindle" the brethren with wrong philosophy and doctrines.



The Rev. Minister implored the congregation to shun with vehemence, any philosophy that did not follow Christ's teaching, and make Him the centre of their lives because Christ was the fullness of the Godhead.



"As we move into 2021, Christ must be the centre of our lives, because in Him, there was the fullness of Godhead.

"Let us make Christ the centre of our lives. He is all we need in 2021, whether coronavirus or not. Whatever comes, Jesus should reign in our lives. Nothing else matters when we place Christ at the centre. Let everything resolve around Him," he said.



Rev. Odjawo prayed that the people of Ghana recovered what the lost in 2020.



"As we move into 2021, let us be assured that God would lead us to recover all our losses of 2020. He will bring us back to the pasture where there will be an increase. 2021 is our year of recovery," he added.



