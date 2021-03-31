Akufo-Addo presents 40 armoured vehicles to Ghana Armed Forces

The presentation forms part of the Government’s efforts to retool and equip the military

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented 40 Cobra II Armoured Personnel Carriers to the Ghana Armed Forces.

President Akufo-Addo stated that since he assumed office in 2017, his Government has been working to satisfy the logistical and personnel needs of the Armed Forces.



It will be recalled that on 5 December 2019, at Burma Camp, the President presented thirty-three (33) Armoured Personnel Carriers, forty-one (41) assorted Toyota vehicles, three (3) water tankers, one (1) self-loading recovery truck, one (1) refrigeration van, and five (5) utility vehicles for waste disposal and management.



“I did indicate in my address on that day that there was more to come. As you know by now, a Government of the New Patriotic Party is a promise-keeping one, and I am here to redeem that pledge,” he said at a ceremony at Burma Camp on Wednesday, 31st March 2021 where the presentation was done.

The President continued, “Today, I am here to present forty (40) Cobra II Armoured Personnel Carriers, which, according to military standards, are very strong and versatile armoured vehicles, and which will help us contain even better the security threats posed at our northern borders, as well as provide the necessary protection for our western and eastern frontiers.”



He commended the Armed Forces for their continuous commitment to the on-going Operations Conquered Fist and Motherland, intended to create a secure, peaceful atmosphere at the northwestern, northern and northeastern borders of the country.



The President also urged the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to pay particular attention to the maintenance of the vehicles “and to use them for the benefit of our country and its people”.