Akufo-Addo promised us a region and delivered, what will you do for us? - Sefwi Wiawso Manhene to Mahama

Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katayie Kwasi Bumangama II

Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area has put before the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, two items he desires that the former would do for his area.

He made these requests when Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), paid a courtesy call on the president of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, during his tour of the Western North Region.



The overlord of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area indicated that he would appreciate it if the former president, should he assume political power again after the 2024 general elections, restores some traditional political powers that have been taken away from traditional leaders by the state.



He said this is because such exclusions have made it difficult for them in the administrations of their chiefdoms or communities.



He added that this has led to acts of recalcitrance and deviancy in those communities.



“I am glad you have visited me in my palace. Let me make this point that politicians have taken the powers of the chiefs, who are now powerless to the extent that when we summon people to appear before us, they threaten to take me to court, but this was not the case in the past.

“If Mahama wants to come back then he should give us that authority again, and if that request is granted all the chief will support him,” he said.



Secondly, Katakyie indicated that the Western North Region was created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government but has however not been able to complete all the developmental projects in the region that would allow it be at par with other regions like Ashanti and Greater Accra.



He, therefore, appealed to John Dramani Mahama to continue those developmental projects if he get the chance to lead the country as president for the second time.



"Akufo-Addo said he has given us a region but the region is not complete, so as he (Mahama) is coming back, what is he coming to support us with to uplift the region to be on the same level with the Ashanti region... so this is my request,” he said.



