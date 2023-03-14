24
Akufo-Addo put Ghana in reverse gear and has finally crashed the bus – Mahama

John Mahama And Akufo Addo 1 (1) John Dramani Mahama and President Akufo-Addo | File photo

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of driving Ghana with a reverse gear.

The former president accused his predecessor of also dismissing all calls for him to change gears and to take Ghana on the right course.

This, Mahama believes is the reason that Ghana has crashed into a ditch resulting in the economic crisis accentuated by its inability to service debts, be they domestic or external.

He likened governance to a relay race that saw successive president hand over the baton to successors: “after I did my part, I handed over to my elder brother who claims he knows how to drive than everyone else.

“His first gear change (when he took office in 2017) was to put the car in reverse. I happen to also be in the car, so I drew his attention but he dismissed me, asking ‘you, what do you know?’

“He kept going on reverse till he crashed us into a ditch. They (the government) refused to listen to us and now we have the end result. They have admitted that we can’t repay our debts, it’s the first time we are defaulting on internal and external debts,” Mahama lamented.

The former president was speaking to party faithful at the Drobo Senior High School in the Bono East region during a campaign stop of his NDC flagbearership bid.

