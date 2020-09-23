Akufo-Addo puts out voter registration details

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dropped a screenshot of his voter registration details after texting his voter identity (ID) card number to the shortcode 1422.

Posting this details on his official Facebook page, the president urged Ghanaians to try and send their voter ID card numbers to shortcode 1422 to confirm their voter ID details in addition to going to their respective registration centres to verify.



He posted: “In addition to going to your respective registration centres to verify your voter registration details, you can also send your voter ID card number, just as I have done, to short code 1422 to confirm your voter ID details.”



The Electoral Commission has introduced a Short Message Service platform to enable registered voters to access their registration details.



The shortcode, 1422, was activated on Friday, September 18 and will be active up to Friday, September 25, 2020.

To access registration details, voters would have to text their voter ID card number to the shortcode.



