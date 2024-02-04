Akufo-Addo rebuilt Ghana; you left it in disarray – Kofi Akpaloo to Mahama

Founder and leader of Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has deflated John Mahama’s argument that he left Ghana in a better shape than what we have now.

Mahama, on his campaign tour, said that he bequeathed a more resilient and better economy to the Akufo-Addo administration, but things have deteriorated after almost eight years in power.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s flagship show, Ekosiisen, Kofi Akpaloo, however, disagreed with the former president.



According to Mr. Akpaloo, things have rather improved and gotten better under the current administration.



“I agree with Mahama that this is not the Ghana he left for us. When he was leaving, there was no implementation of Free SHS. When leaving, the Kumasi-Accra road which is under construction now, was in a very bad shape” he stated.



Things have changed in Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo stated. “Go to Adugyama today and witness the construction of an Agenda 111 Hospital project. Every senior high school is full today with students with lots of facilities provided by this government”

“Apprentices in sewing and hairdressing have reduced considerably as a result of the implementation of the Free SHS programme” he added.



“The Kumasi-Obuasi road, (Anhweankwanta) has been constructed under this regime. Ghana has indeed changed for the better under Akufo-Addo” Mr. Akpaloo indicated.



He continued; “Ghana has changed so much under Akufo-Addo that the Bolgatanga-Bawku road has been constructed. The Abirem to Nkawkaw road has been constructed. Ghana has truly changed.”



He urged Mr. Mahama to stop wishing doom and failure upon this administration as that constitutes political witchcraft.



He asked Mahama to tell Ghanaians what he would add to the massive developments and changes Ghana has seen under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in case he is elected as president again.