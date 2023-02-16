4
Akufo-Addo reconstitutes Hajj Board, Abdallah Banda is new chair

Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda1.jpeg Alhaji Ben Abdellah Banda is the new Chairman of the National Hajj Board

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda as Chairman of the National Hajj Board.

In a statement by the presidency, some 15 other persons were named as members of the Board.

Constituted as a division under the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Hajj Board oversees the annual airlifting of Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

See the full membership of the National Hajj Board named by the president below:

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reconstituted the Hajj Board.

The new composition is as follows:

HAJJ BOARD

1.Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda - Chairman

2.Habib Iddrisu - Member

3.Hajia Safia Mohammed - Member

4.Chief Saddique Jimala III - Member

5.Sheikh Amin Bonsu - Member

6.Alhaji Inusah Amadau - Member

7.Osumanu Yunusah

8.Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed - Member

9.Seidu Zakaria - Member

10.Abdul Rahman Alhassan Gomda - Member

11.Alhaji Musah Akambonga - Member

12.Hajia Azara Haroun - Member

HAJJ BOARD SECRETARIAT

13.Alhaji Farouk Hamza - Executive Secretary

14.Ibrahim Adjei - Member

15.Ahmed Abu - Member

16.Ahmed Tijani - Member

GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
