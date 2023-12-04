Akufo-Addo refuses to assent ‘Witchcraft,’ Armed Forces Bills citing constitutional concerns

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refrained from assenting to three crucial bills, namely the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023, the Wildlife Resources Management Bill 2023, and the Armed Forces Amendment Bill 2023, that are currently before him, citinewsroom.com reports.

On November 27, 2023, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, criticized the president for not communicating his position on the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023, which aims to criminalize attacks on alleged witches.



In response, the presidency, in a communication, refuted having received the bill, along with two others, until November 27, 2023.



The Presidency also dismissed suggestions that they had decided not to assent to the bills.



However, in a letter addressed to Parliament on Monday, December 4, President Akufo-Addo informed the House of his inability to assent to the three bills until associated constitutional matters are resolved.

Speaker Alban Bagbin read the president's letter to members of the House, stating, "In the communication from His Excellency dated 27th November 2023, he signifies pursuant to Article 106, clause 7 that he is unable to assent to the Criminal Offences Number 2 Bill 2023 because upon review of the bill, he noted some constitutional matters relating to its passage."



The Speaker further conveyed that President Akufo-Addo is yet to specify the exact constitutional matters that require resolution before he can assent to the three bills.



