Akufo-Addo releases list of Deputy Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has released a list of Deputy Ministers who will serve in his second government.

This was after the Appointments Committee of Parliament approved the list submitted to them for vetting as Ministers.



Below are the nominees who if approved, will serve in the Akufo-Addo led government as Deputy Ministers.



Deputy Minister of Trade & Industries – Kwaku Kwarteng



Deputy Minister of Lands – Patrick Boamah



Deputy Minister of Communication & Digitalization- Richard Ahigbah

Deputy Minister of Info – Yaw Adomako Baafi



Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture - Mark Okraku Mantey



Deputy Minister of Education- Rev Ntim Fordjour



Deputy Finance Minister – Charles Adu Boahen



Deputy Minister of Agriculture- Dr Vincent Eziah Crop Science Department, University of Ghana

Deputy Minister of Works & Housing- Dr Jonathan Anaglo Department of Extension Service, University of Ghana



Deputy Minister of Transport- Darkoa Newman



Deputy Minister of Chieftancy & Religious Affairs- Jabaah John Bennam



Deputy Minister of Gender – Esther Nyinaa



Deputy Minister of Employment – Lawyer Justin Koduah

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development – Akwasi Afrifa-Mensah



Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture – Francisca Oteng



Deputy Minister of Roads and High Ways – David Asante



Deputy Minister of Railways Development – Dr Adomako Kissi



Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources – Martin Kwabena Kwakye

Deputy Minister of Defence – Dr Muhammed Anyars



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – Samuel Pyne



Deputy Minister of the Interior – Jones Kusi



Deputy Minister of Health – Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye