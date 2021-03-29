Akufo-Addo releases list of Deputy Ministers

President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has released a list of Deputy Ministers who will serve in his second government.
This was after the Appointments Committee of Parliament approved the list submitted to them for vetting as Ministers.
Below are the nominees who if approved, will serve in the Akufo-Addo led government as Deputy Ministers.
Deputy Minister of Trade & Industries – Kwaku Kwarteng
Deputy Minister of Lands – Patrick Boamah
Deputy Minister of Communication & Digitalization- Richard Ahigbah
Deputy Minister of Info – Yaw Adomako Baafi
Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture - Mark Okraku Mantey
Deputy Minister of Education- Rev Ntim Fordjour
Deputy Finance Minister – Charles Adu Boahen
Deputy Minister of Agriculture- Dr Vincent Eziah Crop Science Department, University of Ghana
Deputy Minister of Works & Housing- Dr Jonathan Anaglo Department of Extension Service, University of Ghana
Deputy Minister of Transport- Darkoa Newman
Deputy Minister of Chieftancy & Religious Affairs- Jabaah John Bennam
Deputy Minister of Gender – Esther Nyinaa
Deputy Minister of Employment – Lawyer Justin Koduah
Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development – Akwasi Afrifa-Mensah
Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture – Francisca Oteng
Deputy Minister of Roads and High Ways – David Asante
Deputy Minister of Railways Development – Dr Adomako Kissi
Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources – Martin Kwabena Kwakye
Deputy Minister of Defence – Dr Muhammed Anyars
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – Samuel Pyne
Deputy Minister of the Interior – Jones Kusi
Deputy Minister of Health – Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye