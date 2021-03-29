5
Akufo-Addo releases list of Deputy Ministers

President Akufo Addo Scaled 1 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 29 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Guardian

President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has released a list of Deputy Ministers who will serve in his second government.

This was after the Appointments Committee of Parliament approved the list submitted to them for vetting as Ministers.

Below are the nominees who if approved, will serve in the Akufo-Addo led government as Deputy Ministers.

Deputy Minister of Trade & Industries – Kwaku Kwarteng

Deputy Minister of Lands – Patrick Boamah

Deputy Minister of Communication & Digitalization- Richard Ahigbah

Deputy Minister of Info – Yaw Adomako Baafi

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture - Mark Okraku Mantey

Deputy Minister of Education- Rev Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Finance Minister – Charles Adu Boahen

Deputy Minister of Agriculture- Dr Vincent Eziah Crop Science Department, University of Ghana

Deputy Minister of Works & Housing- Dr Jonathan Anaglo Department of Extension Service, University of Ghana

Deputy Minister of Transport- Darkoa Newman

Deputy Minister of Chieftancy & Religious Affairs- Jabaah John Bennam

Deputy Minister of Gender – Esther Nyinaa

Deputy Minister of Employment – Lawyer Justin Koduah

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development – Akwasi Afrifa-Mensah

Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture – Francisca Oteng

Deputy Minister of Roads and High Ways – David Asante

Deputy Minister of Railways Development – Dr Adomako Kissi

Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources – Martin Kwabena Kwakye

Deputy Minister of Defence – Dr Muhammed Anyars

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – Samuel Pyne

Deputy Minister of the Interior – Jones Kusi

Deputy Minister of Health – Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

