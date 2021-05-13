Akufo-Addo reminds Ghanaians, religious tolerance is hall-mark of democracy

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cautioned school heads against turning School rules into ideological and religious battles. His comments come after the Headmistress of Wesley Girls’ Senior High disallowed a Muslim student from fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Speaking at Broadcasting House in Accra, to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr, President Akufo-Addo was hopeful the seeming impasse between the School and Religious Leaders will be resolved amicably.



He pleaded with Ghanaians to be tolerant of one another for peaceful co-existence.



Due to the Coronavirus and its attendant protocols, the usual national gatherings by Muslims to pray, characteriSing the celebration of Eid-ul- Fitr, was again absent. Once again, the state broadcaster, GBC stepped in to host the national prayers virtually.



With about 50 Muslim men and women in attendance, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu led the prayers for the Nation, the government, the President, and the Vice President. In a sermon, the Chief Imam asked Muslims not to travel to countries that are worse hit by the Coronavirus and obey the Protocols outlined by the State.



President Akufo-Addo accompanied by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid tribute to the National Chief Imam describing him as an epitome of peace.

The President wished Muslims a peaceful celebration and asked them to adhere to the health and safety protocols. He was optimistic that with the strict adherence to the covid-19 protocols and vaccinations, next year’s Eid will be celebrated as traditionally done.



He said government is on track in developing the Zongo communities through the Zongo Development Fund. He touched on the recent religious misunderstandings in some schools, adding that, Ghana’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion.



He warned against Heads of Institutions turning School rules into religious ideologues.



Director-General of GBC, Prof Amin Alhassan, Wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, and some government officials joined President Akufo-Addo and the Chief Imam for the celebration.