Akufo-Addo represents ECOWAS at Congo president's investiture

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Accra for Congo to attend the swearing-in of H.E. Denis Sassou Nguesso, President-elect of that country.

President Akufo-Addo will be in Brazzaville for the ceremony in his capacity as Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).



The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

He is expected to return to Ghana on Friday, April 16.



In his absence, Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shall act in his stead in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.