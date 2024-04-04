Akufo-Addo reshuffles regional ministers

Stephen Yakubu, Prez Akufo-Addo and Hafiz Bin Salih

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made some changes to his government's regional ministerial lineup.

According to a press release from the Jubilee House, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, effective immediately, Stephen Yakubu, formerly the Upper East Regional Minister, will now serve as the Upper West Regional Minister.



Concurrently, Hafiz Bin Salih, previously the Upper West Regional Minister, will take over as the Upper East Regional Minister.



“Effectively, immediately, the Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu, will assume the role of Upper West Regional Minister. Similarly, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, will become the new Upper East Regional Minister,” the statement read.



According to the release, this reshuffle is part of the president's strategy to enhance governance and development in these regions.



The president has charged the newly appointed ministers to diligently work towards improving the welfare and progress of their respective regions.

This would be the second reshuffling action by the president in 2024, after February 14, 2024, which saw former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta being relieved of his duty.



Read the full statement below







