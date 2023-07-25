Akufo-Addo reshuffles two deputy ministers

President Akufo-Addo has swapped these two deputy ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made two reshuffles of two deputy ministers in his current government.

Contained in a letter that announced the appointment of Freda Prempeh as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, the president named Mavis Nkansah Boadu and Thomas Mbomba as new appointees.



The two, who are deputy ministers for the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Roads and Highways, respectively, will effectively swap positions.



“President Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Roads and Highways, respectively, has also appointed the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, Hon. Mavis Nkansah Boadu, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, Hon. Thomas Mbomba, as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways,” the statement issued by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Office of the President said.



The president also announced a replacement for Cecilia Dapaah in the same statement.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Hon. Freda Prempeh, as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources. She takes over from Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, whose letter of resignation, dated Saturday, 22nd July 2023, was accepted by the President on Saturday, 22nd July 2023,” it added.



The statement concluded by stating that all appointments take effect immediately.



Cecilia Dapaah resigned on Saturday, July 22, 2023, following public criticism about the monies stolen from her home.



The former minister, in her letter of resignation addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies could affect the government negatively.

However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home, as captured by many reports, has been grossly exaggerated.



"Since Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter.



"The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.



"I am resigning, therefore, because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time," parts of the letter read.





