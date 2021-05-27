Akufo-Addo right but we were targeted and victimised – Xtra Gold Mining

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Embattled Xtra Gold Mining Company owned by the National Women Organizer of the ruling NPP, Kate Gyamfua says although they agree with President Akufo-Addo on his call to go to court, they still believe the company was just singled out and victimized.

“We recognize the fact that the depletion of our forest reserves and the pollution of our water bodies should be condemned and our natural resource protected, and we really support the directives by the President to halt such operations.



However, we are operating legally and observing all the rules governing the directives from the President,” the Secretary to the owner of the Company told Kasapa 102.5 FM.



Earlier, the NPP Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfuah whose mining equipment were destroyed said the company will petition President Akufo Addo over their woes.



President Akufo-Addo at an event waded into the argument over the burning of excavators and other mining equipment at illegal mining sites across the country by the anti-galamsey task force.



He said anyone engaged in illegal mining loses every right they have as a result of their illegal activities.



“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh. I strongly disagree and I will advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

However, Secretary to Kate Gyamfuah, Nana Asante Boadi Yeboah said they have adhered strictly to the President’s directive in all their operations, covering the pits and planting food crops on the cover pit among others.



“Since the commencement of our operations, we always have periodic visits by the Assembly-Member for the area, the Mineral Commission of Ghana, the Chiefs, and the Ghana Police Service checking on our operation. So if the military (Operation Halt) should come and destroy our equipment it’s clearly questionable,” he stated.



Mr. Boadi Yeboah disclosed that there are others who are still mining in Atewa and Kwaebibrem freely but unfortunately, Kate Gyamfuah who is operating legally has become the target.



“When they first came they asked whose site is this and the security told them it belongs to Kate Gyamfuah. We suspect some persons want to take the concession from her; but if you want to do that, it should be done with due process.



"They want to take the concession because they see the area to be rich in minerals,” he reiterated.