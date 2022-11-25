3
Akufo-Addo's 2014 tweet expressing disappointment on Ghana losing a World Cup game pops up

Akufo Addo Arrives In Black Stars Camp Ahead Of Portugal Game Ghh.jpeg Akufo-Addo with the Black Stars players in Qatar 2022

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has just concluded its first game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup happening in Qatar.

The game between Ghana and Portugal saw the Cristiano Ronaldo side win controversially with a 3-2 result but that has not taken much away from Ghanaian fans, many of whom have poured out online to express their excitement about the output of the boys.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was also in Qatar to offer support to the boys, tweeted after the game that he was very proud of the team, looking forward to their next games.

“Gutsy performance by the @GhanaBlackStars in today’s match against Portugal. Very proud of the entire team. They live to fight another day, & have shown they have what it takes to mix it up against any team in the tournament. Looking forward to the next game against South Korea,” he tweeted.

Just as all these celebrations have been going on, a 2014 tweet from Nana Akufo-Addo, who was at the time still trying to become president, has popped up online.

In the tweet, he lamented a number of things that were going wrong in the country at the time.

One of such things he listed in his tweet was the fact that Ghana was yet to get any game-win in the World Cup that was taking place in Brazil.

“No water, no electricity, no petrol, no money, no jobs, no mercy, no World Cup victory! #Ghana,” his tweet, dated July 7, 2014, said.

Ghana is currently going through one of its toughest economic times in history, with nearly every sector of the economy struggling.

See the 2014 tweet by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo below:



AE/DA

