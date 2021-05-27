Akufo Addo’s 2nd term full of hardship and suffering – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications officer of the opposition National democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has described President Nana Akufo-Addo the worse head of state Ghana has ever had since independence.

He argued that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has rather unleashed nuisance taxes onto Ghanaians, leading to the rise in cost of living and slowing the growth of businesses.



Speaking on XYZ Tonight on TV XYZ, Gyamfi told the Host Prince Minkah that despite Akufo-Addo’s popular ‘4 more to do more’ mantra, Ghanaians have had to grapple with the daily increase in prices of goods and services stemmed from the NPP Government’s bad policies.

Mr. Gyamfi wondered why the NPP Government in its first term promised to do more for Ghanaians but had to introduce new taxes, including COVID-19 levy and the incessant increment of petroleum products that has increased the cost of living and hampering growth.



“In the wake of Covid-19 where countries like Ivory Coast are reducing prices of goods and services whiles some are giving money to individuals for economic recovery, Nana Addo is rather imposing nuisance taxes on the already suffering Ghanaians,” the plain talking Gyamfi said.