Akufo-Addo's '4 More To Do More' slogan pops up in Nigeria elections

IMG 20221226 WA0007 Nigeria The billboard in the background shows the candidate and the slogan

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As Nigerians prepare to go to the polls in February 2023 to elect new political leaders and a new president, one of the candidates in the race has attracted the eyes and attention of many Ghanaians.

This is because of the slogan the candidate, Abdulrahnan Abdulrazaq, is using in his campaign, which is very common in Ghana too.

In a billboard spotted by GhanaWeb, the candidate, who is the current governor of Kwara State and is seeking re-election, had the inscription, "Four More To Do More."

That slogan was very prominent in Ghana in 2020 because the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), used those same words in their re-election bid.

It has therefore become very interesting that the Nigerian politician, who is running on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), would also run with the same tagline.

Nigeria will hold its general elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

AE/BOG

