Akufo-Addo’s ‘Anas principle’ is now ‘Amass’ principle – Prof Kobby Mensah mocks

Prof Kobby Mensah and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Prof. Kobby Mensah, an associate professor of Marketing at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has weighed in on one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s anti-corruption principles, the Anas principle.

President Akufo-Addo popularized the ‘Anas principle’ as far back as 2012 when he was running to become president, referring to the use of undercover journalism principles to unearth and prosecute corrupt people.



Prof Mensah references one such tweet of Akufo-Addo in February 2012 suggested that the president seem to have abandoned the Anas principle which is now the ‘Amass’ principle.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the celebrated undercover journalist whose style of sting journalism Akufo-Addo referred to has also taken on te president with subtle jabs.



He quoted three tweets of Akufo-Addo in which he makes reference to fighting corruption with the Anas principle.



The government has been widely criticized for corrupt practices by top appointees and people close to the presidency.

Ghana has also fared poorly in annual anti-corruption rankings by Transparency International. Local anti-graft agencies have also decried the failure of Akufo-Addo to crack down on corrupt appointees.



