Akufo Addo’s EC appointee is a member of the NPP communications team in Bono – Kofi Adams alleges

Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams

The Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of appointing New Patriotic Party (NPP) member as an Electoral Commissioner.

He claims that Dr Peter Appiahene, one of the recently appointed members of the EC, is a known NPP activist who is a member of the communications team of the party in the Bono Region, according to a 3newsonline report.



“Dr Peter Appiahene is known NPP activist in the Bono Region, he is a member of the NPP communications team in the Bono region…clearly, there is everything wrong with the persons the president has appointed. The President has appointed known activists of the NPP.



“President Akufo-Addo has been appointing persons known to be NPP activists, we saw the Bossman Asares and the Jean Mensas,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 on March 22, 2023, he further criticized the Council of State members for also giving the president the go-ahead for the said appointment.



“The Council of State who are supposed to be advising the president gave the go-ahead to make such an appointment. I am not just disappointed in the president but also the Council of State, they gave the go-ahead.”

Akufo-Addo appoints NPP man, two others as EC commissioners

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday (March 20) swore in three new Electoral Commissioners at the Jubilee House in a brief ceremony.



The three were: Dr. Peter Appiahene, Salima Ahmed Tijani and Rev Akua Ofori Boateng.



Out of the three, the appointment of Dr. Appiahene in particular has drawn a lot of political controversy.



This is because of his known role as a patron of the New Patriotic Party’s tertiary institutions wing, TESCON, specifically the University of Energy and Natural Resources branch.



Some Civil Society Organizations including the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana, have expressed misgivings over the appointment of Dr. Appiahene calling on the president to withdraw his appointment.

In his comments on the appointment, Bright Simons of Imani Ghana tweeted: "Seeing how Ghana's Electoral Commission is always on the defensive about being totally independent & professional, I expect the top bosses to inform the Prez that they'd rather resign than work with partisan activists as that'll sully the EC's reputation!"



