Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS unconstitutional – NDC’s Alhaji Saani

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Saani Mohamed, has chided the New Patriotic Party’s flagship Free SHS policy, saying it is unconstitutional.

He took a swipe at President Nana Akufo-Addo, touted as an astute lawyer, for charting an “unconstitutional” policy like Free SHS instead of going by what the framers of the constitution wanted.



According to him, the 1992 Constitution demands a gradual and progressive implementation of that educational policy.



Alhaji Sani Mohamed explained that the president was supposed to have followed the progressive Free SHS as enshrined in the 1992 constitution.



He is of the view that the abrupt introduction of the Free SHS was unconstitutional.



Article 25 of the 1992 constitution cites that “Secondary education in its different forms including technical and vocational education, shall be made generally available and accessible to all by every appropriate means, and in particular, by the progressive introduction of free education.”

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Monday, November 30, the NDC founding member explained that “former president Mahama started the progressively free education in 2015, but the NPP should have continued the progressively free SHS which the 1992 constitution enjoins all governments to gradually ensure”.



He added that “even the free SHS, which is supposed to be gradual, [was] for political expediency introduced... just to fulfil the political promise”.



The ownership of Free SHS has been the subject of discussion quite recently.



