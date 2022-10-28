Akufo-Addo's 'I'm the only wiseman' posture disgraceful - Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu

A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has taken president Nana Addo Danwka Akufo-Addo to the cleaners saying the president’s posture of being the only wise person in the country is the cause of the economic woes being experienced under his watch.

"When we tell him things he does not listen. Now he has rotten eggs thrown in his face.



His government will now go down as the worst government in history," he asserted.



He said when well-meaning people were telling the president to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he refused to listen.



"When he was told that his Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was negotiating the bonds to profit through his private investment entity; Datanbank, he (the president) never paid heed to some of these calls," Mr Kpebu charged.



He argued that it is his posture of being the only wise person that has brought shame to his administration.

"The president does not know anything, he only takes delight in following Ken Ofori-Atta to borrow to profit from it," he posited.



He alleged that the Finance Minister has profited about GHS200 million on the borrowings from the bond markets.



He threatened that the Finance Minister would be made to vomit all the profits he had made through Databank.



He was quick to add that what transpired between the Finance Ministry and Databank was a clear conflict of interest situation.



He said the Finance Minister has made some profits through his private company and that of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, being bond market specialists.

Mr Kpebu raised issues with the leadership style of the President speaking in an interview with Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman), host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, October 27 2022.



He noted that two companies Databank and Black Star are the sole transaction advisers for the bond markets.



"For the Finance Minister to profit at the expense of the state is what has led to the economic woes the country is experiencing," he said.



He negated claims that Russia-Ukraine was responsible for the economic hardships the people of Ghana have to deal with.



"Before Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, Ghana's economy was in dire strait," he added, saying that the government even benefitted from the Covid-19 pandemic by making some three million dollars.

"What did they use that amount of money for?



They shared it among themselves so Ghana’s economic woes began way before the Russia-Ukraine war," Martin Kpebu charged.



"There is a war in Ukraine but they are still exporting and producing food.



"The Russia-Ukraine war is ongoing but neighbouring countries like Nigeria and Togo are getting it right," he concluded.