Akufo-Addo’s National Cathedral not Ghana’s priority – Prophet KB Acheampong

Akufo-Addo has promised to build National Cathedral for Christians in honour of God

The Founder and Leader of Paradise Kingdom Ministry Prophet Lion KB Acheampong has chastised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the building of the National Cathedral saying it not the priority of the country and may bring divisions among Christians in Ghana.

During 2016 elections Campaign, President Akufo-Addo then flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to build National Cathedral for Christians in honour of God.



Funds have been raised by the government purposely for the building of the National Cathedral as a promise by President Akufo-Addo.



In an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, Prophet Lion KB Acheampong said the purpose of building a national cathedral will be hijacked by the big and well-known men of God.

According to Prophet Lion KB Acheampong, “Though the President has a good intention of building the National Cathedral, how are Ghanaians who are not Christians going to benefit from the cathedral?”



“Building of National Cathedral shouldn’t be the major priority of President Akufo-Addo’s government. Ghanaians need hospitals, students are learning under trees and others. I think President Akufo-Addo should divert the National Cathedral fund to solve these problems facing Ghanaians” Prophet Lion KB Acheampong said.



Prophet Lion KB Acheampong quizzed “even after building of National Cathedral, how will small churches with few church members benefit from the cathedral? The well-known churches will claim ownership of the cathedral and it will surely bring serious divisions into the Christianity because the well-known pastors and prophets will only benefit from the cathedral”.