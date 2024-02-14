Akufo-Addo's Val's Day reshuffle: 10 cabinet, 2 regional, 7 deputy ministers on way out - Report

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's imminent reshuffle has hogged headlines since late last week, through the weekend into this week.

Pro-government outlets including Asaase Radio and the Daily Guide Newspaper have confirmed that the said shakeup will be effected today, February 14.



It is said that the reshuffle will affect ministerial and deputy ministerial portfolios as well as three regional ministers.



The announcement of the changes to the line-up of ministers, our Jubilee House sources say, is scheduled for Wednesday (14 February, Valentine’s Day), Asaase News reported on Tuesday, February 13.



"This Tuesday afternoon witnessed several movements to the fourth floor of Jubilee House by ministers expected to be affected and other MPs expected to benefit from the ministerial changes," the report added.



According to Asaase News, its sources close to the Presidency confirmed that up to 12 current, substantive ministers of state may be affected, including ten cabinet ministers and two regional ministers plus some deputy ministers.



It is also anticipated that about seven deputy ministers will lose out. The biggest beneficiaries are expected to be backbenchers from the Majority side of the House, several of whom will fill the vacant slots, the report added.

Akufo-Addo who is scheduled to fly out to Germany on an official visit will transmit the nominations to the Speaker of Parliament later today, multiple reports have stated.



SARA



