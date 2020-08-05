General News

Akufo-Addo’s actions have the potential of plunging Ghana into civil unrest - NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has said the level of discrimination and lawlessness Ghanaians are witnessing under the Akufo-Addo government could plunge the country into civil unrest if not halted.

He cited tribal discrimination, tyrannical rule as one of the threats which have engulfed the current ongoing voters registration exercise in the country under the Akufo-Addo government.



Sammy Gyamfi is therefore, calling on the Electoral Commission and government to immediately cease the deployment of military officers who he alleges are harassing and preventing people from registering in the ongoing voter registration exercise across the country.



“Never in the history of Ghana, have we seen this level of tribal discrimination, lawlessness and divisiveness in our body politics as we are witnessing today under the despotic, tyrannical and tribalistic Akufo Addo government.”

“What is happening is shameful and reprehensible, and has the potential to plunge our beloved country into civil unrest if not halted,” he told the press.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to cease pushing ethnocentric agenda ahead of the December election. He said the NDC only adopted this new “ethnic disenfranchisement” strategy as their last card after several failures to disrupt the ongoing voters registration exercise.

