Akufo-Addo’s alleged ‘bribe’ video was dead on arrival - Kweku Baako

Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr has described the video which captured President Akufo-Addo receiving money in a brown envelope as dead on arrival.

He opined that the propagandist’s mission was unsuccessful as it came to bear that the video was doctored.



Kweku Baako Jnr also stressed that the original recording of the alleged bribe video was intercepted.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show Friday, December 4, 2020, the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper said, “This whole thing was dead on arrival. Completely dead on arrival, especially because the original recording was intercepted somehow, so there are two recordings. As we all know, the fake and original incidentally done by the same person, interestingly.”



“And it is the fake they threw out first but you see, what they did not know was that the original was intercepted. But for the existence of the original, we will be saddled with endless arguments relative to the veracity or authenticity of it and those who threw out the fake by now would have been having some propaganda capital,” Kweku Baako Jnr added.



He had earlier said he was saddened by the act of Salis Yakubu Achuliwor, the man who has been reported to have secretly recorded Akufo-Addo in the bribe video.



According to Kweku Baako Jnr, he's regretted facilitating the recruitment of Salis into the award-winning investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI years ago.





About the video



In one of the videos, Alhaji Abass, according to the narrator, sent a delegation to the President in his private residence in Nima. “They were led to the president by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Adjei Bawuah. In his company was a woman and a man who were introduced as wife and brother of the Director of Urban Roads.”



The voice purported to be that of the man introduced as the brother of Alhaji Abass, is heard pleading with the President to pay deaf ears to some allegations against Alhaji Abass, stressing it is a plot by detractors who are bent on tarnishing his image and eventually seeing him kicked out of office.



Akufo-Addo after the supposed plea for clemency is seen receiving a hefty brown envelope from Ambassador Bawuah which according to the narrator contained $40,000 being presented on behalf of Alhaji Abass. While at it, the voice of the man purported to be the brother of Alhaji Abass is heard stating that the package is from Alhaji Abass who has been advised by some people to take that action or risk removal from office.



“He has been advised by some people to come and see you with money. He says he doesn’t have much except this $40,000. He is pleading with you not to remove him from office. He also assures never to disappoint you if he is maintained.”

A second video, however, suggests otherwise. Although the scene and personalities are same as Salis Newspaper’s, the conversation is entirely different; it’s a donation and not a bribe. The unseen man, who the newspaper in its report claims is the brother of Alhaji Abass, is rather heard discussing how they could assist in the electioneering campaign.



The footage suggests that the three personalities [Ambassador Bawuah, a lady and a man whose face is not captured] had been to Akufo-Addo’s home to offer resources in order to grease the wheels of his campaign.



“Please accept this 40,000 in addition to the t-shirts for now. Later, we will communicate to you how else we can contribute to this,” he said.



It is worth mentioning that in both videos, Akufo-Addo after receiving the envelope requested for a name. He said, “I need to have a name” to which the lady replied, “Hajia Fawzia”. It is unclear what Akufo-Addo needed the name for.



