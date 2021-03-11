Akufo-Addo’s anti-corruption credibility is in tatters - Prof Gyimah-Boadi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Prof Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, the co-founder of Afrobarometer, an anti-corruption report, has cast doubts on President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the fight against corruption following his dismissal of Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo.

“As for the president’s credibility in terms of anti-corruption, I am afraid to say it is in tatters. It has been in tatters for a while but this puts a nail in the coffin. I see Domelevo as a victim of well-orchestrated actions by individuals who are [government] officials and by state institutions,” Prof Gyimah-Boadi told Citi TV in a report monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday.



He could also not fathom why someone committed to the fight against corruption in Ghana like Daniel Yao Domelevo has to go through such a fate.

“Mr. Domelevo was exercising proper constitutional and legal oversight [over] officials and institutions that Mr. Domelevo has sought to hold to account. The man was doing his best to protect the public purse to claim surcharges for improperly spent public funds. One who is trying to fight corruption is one who is being persecuted and hounded out of office,” Gyimah-Boadi added.



Prof Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi noted that Daniel Yao Domelevo was forced to retire early from public service because the executive increasingly looks “like it has difficulty working with [heads of] institutions that it has not appointed”.