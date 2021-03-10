Akufo-Addo’s appointment of his relative as Ambassador At Large ‘very well deserving’ – NPP MP

Kennedy Nyarko Osei, MP, Akyem Swedru

Kennedy Nyarko Osei, MP for Akyem Swedru constituency has defended the President’s choice of one Michael Ofori-Atta for the Ambassador at large position.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed one Michael Ofori Atta as the new Ambassador at Large.



He takes over from Dr. Edward Mahama who nothing was heard of in the last four years when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo run the country in his first term.



During his appointment and subsequent swearing-in, the President indicated that an Ambassador at Large is a diplomat of the highest rank, with special duties, and can represent the country anywhere internationally, however, not much was heard of Edward Mahama.

With his inactivity as the former Ambassador at Large, several Ghanaians thought that it was imperative that the portfolio but that seem to have been changed as the President has appointed Emmanuel Newton.



Reacting to this and the subsequent question put across on whether the office is imperative, the Member of Akyem Swedru Kennedy Osei Nyarko has said that the appointee is distinguished and therefore will contribute immensely to the Ghana agenda.



He said “Michael Ofori-Atta has been a Diplomat with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for years. Indeed, he was with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before Nana Addo (now President) became Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2003. In the last four years, that’s between (2017-2021) he was the Director of ECOWAS at the Jubilee House. In fact, a diplomat of his stature deserves more than an ambassador at large.