Akufo-Addo’s approval rating on the slide, Ghana Election Poll finds

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has scored very low approval rating according to the results of the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll which ran online from July 1 to August 1, 2020, via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.

The president’s approval rating stands at 32% (for Strongly Approve and Approve choices) while his disapproval rating (for Disapprove and Strongly Disapprove choices) stands at 58% out of the weighted sample of 2,055.



A total of 59% of males either disapprove (23%) or strongly disapprove (36%) of the way Nana Akufo-Addo is handling his job as president. Similarly, 56% of females disapprove (20%) or strongly disapprove (36%) of the way the president is handling his job as president of Ghana. However, 33% of males and females approved or strongly approved, respectively, of the way the president is handling his job.











The president’s approval rating is higher among young people between the ages of 15 to 24. Over a third (33%) of 20 to 24 year olds and 22% of 25 to 29 year olds, respectively, neither approved nor disapproved of the way the president is handling his job as president. The approval rating appears to decrease with age.





Ghanaian adults are split along party lines on the approval rating of President Nana Akufo-Addo. While those who are NDC/Lean NDC approve by 25% or strongly approve by 35% of the way the president is handling his job, those who are NPP/Lean NPP approve by 33% or strongly approve by 59% the president’s handling of his job. However, for Ghanaian adults with no party affiliation, the president’s performance is approved by 62% or strongly approved by 36%, whilst they disapprove by 60% or strongly disapprove by 58%.







President Nana Akufo-Addo’s approval rating is highest in the Ashanti Region with 38% of respondents strongly approving and 8% approving his performance as president respectively. Respondents, however, strongly disapprove of his performance as president in Western, Greater Accra, Central and Northern Regions.







The second wave of the scientific poll had a three-fold increase in participants as compared to the first wave which recorded 792 responses. Over 90 percent of the respondents were living in Ghana and the rest were living in countries including South Africa, Ethiopia, Botswana and Egypt.



Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 2.162%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population of 28,956,587 - population projection as stated on page 6 of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7) - was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the GLSS 7.

The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



