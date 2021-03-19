Akufo-Addo's biggest achievement in basic education is the change of uniforms - NDC Communicator

Godwin Mahama, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Godwin Mahama, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress has pooh-poohed achievements of the Akufo-Addo government in the education sector.

The current government has always pride itself in the Free Senior High School with little being said about education at the basic level.



Speaking as a panelist on UTV’s political show, Godwin Mahama rubbished the records of the Akufo-Addo government with respect to basic education.



According to him, unlike the Mahama administration that was focused on addressing the challenges crippling the provision of quality education at the basic level, the Akufo-Addo government is only playing lip service to the issues.



“The only thing the NPP has achieved at the basic school is the changing of uniforms. Because the new curriculum focuses on promoting CSE and tribalism. The only achievement of the government within four years in our basic school is the changing of uniforms, even with that you have to question the impact of that move”, he said on UTV.

Meanwhile government has said that it has embarked on 1,119 infrastructure projects at the Senior High School level since 2017.



“A total of 1,119 senior high school infrastructural projects were initiated since 2017. Out of this number, 539 projects were completed. In addition, Government completed a total of 28 Community Day Senior High Schools (E-Blocks) under the Secondary Education Improvement Programme (SEIP)”.



“Work is ongoing towards the completion of nine model senior high schools across the country. This includes seven new SHS schools focusing on creative arts, technical and STEM education and two existing schools namely, Diaso Community SHS and Koase Senior High Technical School which are being upgraded into model schools,” Caretaker Finance Minister Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated in the budget.