Akufo-Addo's bodyguard cuts sod for Library, cemetery wall at Asamankese

Jibril Issah is personally funding both projects

One of the personal bodyguards of President Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of an ultra modern Library at Asamankese in the Lower West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The Library project which will cost GH¢150,000 is expected to be completed in six months.



Jibril Issah, the Bodyguard also cut sod for a mile square cemetery fence wall project around Asuokaw and Asamankese public cemeteries to stop grave looting incidents.



The Projects are being funded fully by the bodyguard of the President.



Jibril, a native of Asamankese, months ago donated a hearse to the Zongo Asamankese Zongo community to halt the use of passenger vehicles to transport corpse.



Speaking to the media, Jibril Issah said the construction of the library is to complement the Free Senior High School Policy of the President to enhance quality of education delivery.

On the cemeteries fencing project ,Jibril Issah said “We will all end up in the cemetery one day and that, if things are going bad we need to fix it. We should all help the community. I’m doing this not because I have got money but I decided to give back to society. The president, Nana Addo has thought us to unite ourselves and desist from discrimination, there shouldn’t be division among us,” he said.



He called on Ghanaians to help government maintain the peace of the country before, during and after the December 7,2020 election.



Buhari Labaran Armata, contractor of the project also said that the project will be done in two phases with the first phase being the construction of the Fence wall around the Muslim part of the cemetery while the second phase will cover that of the Christian community part.



He said parking space will also be constructed .



The Asamankese Zongo Chief, Sariki Bella commended the bodyguard of the President for his relentless Contributions to the development of the Community.

